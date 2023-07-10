The country’s second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Monday launched its first micro sports utility vehicle (SUV), Exter priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

The entry SUV is the first to get six airbags as standard across all its variants in the industry, and the company said the Exter has more safety features.

“Hyundai Motor India has always created new benchmarks in the industry with its revolutionary products and technologies. With its modern and confident exterior, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled safety features, Hyundai Exter is poised to redefine this fast growing segment,” Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said at the launch.

Powered by a 1.2-litre petrol Kappa engine, Hyundai Exter reflects a robust and powerful impression with modern facets that amplify the SUV’s bespoke appeal –

Signature-H LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), projector headlamps (Bi-Function), bold and sporty skid plate (Front & Rear) and R15 (D=380.2 mm) diamond cut alloy wheels, he said.

While the manual transmission would give around 19.4kmpl of fuel efficiency, the automatic variant would give around 19.2kmpl (under test conditions). The CNG version would give around 27 km/kg, HMIL said.

In the interiors, the Exter offers a host of meticulously crafted features to meet the evolving need of new-age customers ensuring ease of driving, comfort and safety.

This SUV offers a dashcam with dual camera (front and rear) that features smartphone-based connectivity and multiple recording modes to capture photos and videos, the company said.

Hyundai Exter also offers customers over 60 Bluelink features that can be operated through smartphones or smartwatches. For new-age customers, it offers Free OTA updates for infotainment systems and maps.

HMIL is also providing a three-year (unlimited kilometres warranty) along with a seven-year extended warranty option with the lowest maintenance cost in its segment, the company added.