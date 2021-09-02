Hyundai launches i20 N Line starting at ₹9.84 lakh

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has launched on Thursday the i20 N Line with prices starting at ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powered by 1-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine, it will come in three variants — N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT) and N8 (DCT) — priced at ₹9.84 lakh, ₹10.87 lakh and ₹11.75 lakh, respectively (Introductory price across India, ex-showroom).

HMIL said it will be also available in Dual Tone option at an additional price of ₹15 000.

Also read; Hyundai unveils i20 under N Line range

“In our pursuit of redefining mobility experiences for our customers, Hyundai has launched the first N Line model for India. Making sporty and fun driving experiences accessible to our customers across India, we have introduced i20 N Line at an attractive price. As we continue to introduce globally advanced technologies and products to India, i20 N Line will epitomise our strong legacy and DNA into motorsport inspired styling and everyday excitement for all our customers,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

He said with its unique and exciting elements, i20 N Line will redefine exclusive experiences for customers. To amplify these experiences, i20 N Line will be available in 188 Signature dealerships across India.

“Additionally, i20 N Line customers will also be facilitated by a Personal Mobility Advisor who will cater to a hassle free service experience and enable them with advanced facilities, becoming a single point of contact for complete peace of mind and an overall enhanced ownership experience,” he added.

The i20 N Line features 27 unique and exclusive elements that translate Hyundai’s Motorsport inspiration into fun and enthralling elements making every drive exciting, the company said.