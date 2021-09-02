Hyundai launches i20 N Line starting at ₹9.84 lakh

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has launched on Thursday the i20 N Line with prices starting at ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom).
Powered by 1-litre Turbo GDi Petrol engine, it will come in three variants — N6 (iMT), N8 (iMT) and N8 (DCT) — priced at ₹9.84 lakh, ₹10.87 lakh and ₹11.75 lakh, respectively (Introductory price across India, ex-showroom).
HMIL said it will be also available in Dual Tone option at an additional price of ₹15 000.
Also read; Hyundai unveils i20 under N Line range
“In our pursuit of redefining mobility experiences for our customers, Hyundai has launched the first N Line model for India. Making sporty and fun driving experiences accessible to our customers across India, we have introduced i20 N Line at an attractive price. As we continue to introduce globally advanced technologies and products to India, i20 N Line will epitomise our strong legacy and DNA into motorsport inspired styling and everyday excitement for all our customers,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.
He said with its unique and exciting elements, i20 N Line will redefine exclusive experiences for customers. To amplify these experiences, i20 N Line will be available in 188 Signature dealerships across India.
“Additionally, i20 N Line customers will also be facilitated by a Personal Mobility Advisor who will cater to a hassle free service experience and enable them with advanced facilities, becoming a single point of contact for complete peace of mind and an overall enhanced ownership experience,” he added.
The i20 N Line features 27 unique and exclusive elements that translate Hyundai’s Motorsport inspiration into fun and enthralling elements making every drive exciting, the company said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...