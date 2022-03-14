Hyundai launches N Line range of merchandise

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday has launched its N Line range of merchandise, to resonate fun and sporty experiences associated with the newly launched i20 N Line in India.

The N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of “Gear for the Player” which resonates with a rush of adrenaline and excitement and a feel of sportiness and fun experiences. The range of merchandise amplifies sporty experiences to live a truly exceptional and fast-paced lifestyle, the company said in a statement.

The products include Polo T-shirt, round neck T-shirt, jacket, hoodie, cap, keyring, soccer ball, rucksack bag, and travel coffee mug.

‘Youthful, fun seeking’

“Hyundai is known to hone the youthful and fun-seeking spirit of millennials, making a conscious effort to bring out fervour in all our offerings. At a time when millennials are driving consumerism, we have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said.

The N Line merchandise range has something for everyone, he said adding that the collection will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature dealerships.