Hyundai launches new i20 starting at ₹6.80 lakh

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Thursday launched the fourth generation i20, priced between ₹6.80 lakh and ₹11.18 lakh (ex-showroom, across India).

The latest i20 has been developed on the all-new Light-weight K platform that features enhanced tensile strength while being light weight. The all-new i20 is built on six Core Pillars —Iconic Exteriors, Impressive Interiors, Innovative Technology, Invincible Performance, Incredible Safety and Impeccable Peace of Mind, the company said.

Hyundai is also offering a wide line-up of BS6 powertrains including the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel with 6-Speed Manual Transmission, advanced 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol with 5-Speed Manual Transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) and 1-litre Turbo GDi Petrol with 6-Speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).

“With the launch of the all-new i20, Hyundai has once again redefined standards in the premium hatchback segment. Hyundai has packaged the all-new i20 as a future ready car that will not just become the pinnacle of this segment, but set the benchmark for automobiles in India,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said at the launch.

Hyundai is also introducing the widest range of 50 accessories for the all-new i20 to build customer excitement. Additionally, customers can opt for three Accessory Packs — Essentio, Platinum and Radiant — that are being introduced with the all-new i20 adding up to list of aesthetic choices.