Hyundai launches new Tucson at ₹22.30 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the facelift of Tucson sports utility vehicle (SUV) priced between ₹22.30 lakh and ₹27.03 lakh (ex-showroom).
“With over 6.5 million customers worldwide, Tucson is one of the best-selling SUV’s across the world. The new Tucson unveiled recently at the Auto Expo 2020 is a testimony of our commitment to bring the best of global products and technology for our customers in India and we are confident that this SUV will set a new benchmark in Industry,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.
The new Tucson redefines the premium SUV experience with its dynamic and robust appeal, luxurious interiors, advanced technology and connectivity, the company said.
It comes with powerful 2-litre Diesel and Petrol engines. The Diesel powertrain with new advanced 8-Speed AT offers the best-in-segment Power (185ps) and Torque (40.8 kgm), while the Petrol engine delivers 152 ps power and 19.6 kgm torque and is mated to a 6-Speed AT. To further maximise the driving pleasure, Tucson is also offered with the four-wheel drive (4WD) system, advanced traction cornering control and drive modes, HMIL said.
The vehicle comes with Hyundai Premium Assurance Program with Wonder Warranty (up to 5 years), offering three years/30,000 km free maintenance, Blue Link/Map subscription, roadside assistance and premium care visit.
Whereas Wonder Warranty further enhances hassle-free ownership experience with option of three years/unlimited kms or four years/60,000 km or five years/50,000 km warranty, the company added.
