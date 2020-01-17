Hyundai launches online platform to sell cars

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday launched an online sales platform ‘Click to Buy’ for end to end car purchase.

‘Click to Buy’ is a first-of-its kind online sales platform with simple and transparent process for purchase of Hyundai cars, the company said adding that Hyundai has currently launched a pilot phase of the platform with a few dealers in Delhi-NCR.

All Hyundai models will be available on the Website which will act as an additional sales channel for the company’s dealerships. The platform will be connected real time with all the dealerships across India for the convenience and need of new age digital customers, the company said.

“ Retail selling has witnessed a tremendous shift since the last decade and the new generation is immensely inclined to buy products online. Our new age customers are tech-savvy and the ‘Click to Buy’ platform will be a boon for them,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

The customers can have a digital experience of buying cars by simply registering at the portal. Post registering, they can choose the model and configure the vehicle of their choice to select the exterior/ interior colours along with the financing options.

The user will also have an option of a personalised assistant during the purchase cycle of the vehicle, and the customer can get in touch with the allocated sales representative at any stage during the online purchase. Customers can decide their preferred delivery options —pick the vehicle from the selected dealer or get their vehicle delivered at their doorstep.

Apart from Hyundai, other companies have also been trying their hands in selling their products online. Companies like Hero MotoCorp (with Snapdeal), Mahindra & Mahindra (with Flipkart) and others have tied up with online market places to sell their products a few years ago. But this was not well received by the customers.

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz also launched ‘Mercedes me connect’ and the e-commerce platform in India in October to offer its customers a seamless and convenient luxury experience.