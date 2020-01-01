Hyundai Motor sales down 10 per cent in December 2019

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Wednesday said it has sold 37,953 units of vehicles in December 2019 in the domestic market, down 10 per cent from 42,093 units sold in same month previous year.

“The Year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. Even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched four new benchmark products in different segments," Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL said.

As a smart mobility leader, Hyundai became the first company to bring the First Connected SUV –Venue and first long range fully electric SUV- Kona in the Indian market, he said.

“As we gear-up for a significant year 2020, we will offer BS VI in both petrol and diesel engines across different models in our product portfolio. Further, our after sales service and marketing initiatives will extend customer centric offers giving our valued customers quality time with our vehicles," he added.