Hyundai Motor India exports more than 5,000 units of vehicles in May

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Saturday said it has exported more than 5,000 units of vehicles till now, in May.

In line with the government’s vision of ‘Self-reliant’ India and to support the State and Central government’s objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai began production at its plant on May 8.

“We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than three million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country," SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Offocer, CEO, HMIL said.

Exports

The 88 countries include 33 countries in Latin America, 28 in Africa, 26 in Asia Pacific and one in Europe.

In the last 20 years, since inception, Hyundai has cemented its position as the leading exporter of passenger cars. In calendar year 2019, HMIL exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to country specific preference and demand.

With a market share of 26 per cent in 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry, the company said.

Currently HMIL is exporting 10 models including Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20, i20 Active, Venue and the all new Creta.

“This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets," Kim added.