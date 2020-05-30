Companies

Hyundai Motor India exports more than 5,000 units of vehicles in May

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 30, 2020 Published on May 30, 2020

The Hyundai Motor India plant near Chennai (file photo)   -  BABU

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), on Saturday said it has exported more than 5,000 units of vehicles till now, in May.

In line with the government’s vision of ‘Self-reliant’ India and to support the State and Central government’s objective of promoting economic revival, Hyundai began production at its plant on May 8.

“We began our export operations in India in 1999 with an objective to propagate ‘Make in India – Made for the World’. In line with our global strategy, we have now exported more than three million vehicles to 88 countries which reaffirm our commitment to the country," SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Offocer, CEO, HMIL said.

Exports

The 88 countries include 33 countries in Latin America, 28 in Africa, 26 in Asia Pacific and one in Europe.

In the last 20 years, since inception, Hyundai has cemented its position as the leading exporter of passenger cars. In calendar year 2019, HMIL exported 1,81,200 units with 792 customised variants according to country specific preference and demand.

With a market share of 26 per cent in 2019 to the total exports of passenger cars from India has made Hyundai a significant contributor to the Indian automobile industry, the company said.

Currently HMIL is exporting 10 models including Atos (Santro), Grand i10, Xcent, Elite i20, i20 Active, Venue and the all new Creta.

“This is a testimony of Hyundai’s resilient efforts towards localisation and to accentuate economic recovery. Drawing strength from Hyundai’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ we will continue to offer all-round premium experience to our customers through our quality products, both in India and global markets," Kim added.

Published on May 30, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Medicines and food are the most ordered items in India: Survey
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.