South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group has announced a strategic partnership with three premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)—IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIT Madras—to establish a robust research framework in battery technology and electrification. The initiative aims to develop innovations tailored to the unique requirements of the Indian market.

At the core of this collaboration is the plan to establish the Hyundai Center of Excellence (CoE) within IIT Delhi. Sponsored by Hyundai Motor Group, the CoE’s objective is to play a lead role in pioneering advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology, focusing on batteries and electrification solutions to meet the unique requirements of the Indian market, said a statement.

“We believe that Hyundai CoE will cultivate a strong network of talented individuals from India’s academic landscape, driving innovation and future growth,” said Naksup Sung, Head of Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D Planning & Coordination Centre.

Hyundai Motor Group has committed an investment of about $7 million over five years (2025–2029) to support research activities in battery technology, software development, hydrogen fuel cells, and electrification. The collaboration will also involve the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), a dedicated EV research institute at IIT Delhi.

Hyundai Motor Group believes the partnership with IITs will facilitate academic-industrial research, talent development, and knowledge sharing between Korean and Indian experts. Initiatives include technical exchange programmes, special lectures by Hyundai’s experts, and training programmes in Korea.

The initiative also reflects Hyundai’s ongoing efforts to deepen its presence in the Indian market, following the successful IPO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL). The Hyundai CoE is expected to be critical in enhancing research capabilities for advanced technologies and fostering innovation for India-specific products.

HMIL has invested in a battery assembly plant in Chennai, which will have an initial capacity of 75,000 battery packs per annum by next year. The company has also leased part of its Chennai Manufacturing Plant to Mobis India Ltd for EV battery assembly. These batteries will be supplied to Hyundai and its sister company, Kia, to help lower import costs for battery packs.