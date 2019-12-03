Hyundai Motor India announces enhancement of special services for Kona

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Tuesday, announced the enhancement of special services for its Electric SUV Kona, with multiple EV charging options to add customer convenience at all the touch points.

HMIL said it has received 302 bookings since Kona EV’s launch in July this year, out of which 231 units are already delivered to customers.

Commenting on Hyundai Kona’s success, S S Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said, “Hyundai is leading the Electric Mobility Revolution in India with long range Kona Electric. We believe Customer Confidence on the Product is gained through its after sales service to offer enhanced customer convenience."

"Setting a benchmark in the industry and to facilitate electric charging at customers ease – Our service initiatives are providing round the clock support -Anywhere Anytime. As a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond Hyundai has always endeavored to deliver a happy life to its customers," he added.

Hyundai Service has ensured the installation of AC 7.2KW chargers at all 15 Electric Vehicle Dealerships in 11 cities. Further, Hyundai is providing 7.2 KW charger to all customers along with the car to ensure fast charging in 6 to 8 hours.

Further, the Industry first ‘Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)’ charging facility has been designed to provide customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru provided by Allianz Worldwide Partners, the company said.

To enhance charging service experience, Portable Chargers are also available (Through Road Side Assistance on Allianz Truck) at Delhi and Bengaluru, it added.