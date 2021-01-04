Hyundai India begins export of Chennai-built all-new i20

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced the commencement of exports of its recently launched ‘Made in India-Made for the World’ all-new i20. The first batch of 180 cars was exported to South Africa, Chile and Peru.
The move marks HMIL’s commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat, said a company statement.
The new i20 was launched on November 5, 2020. It has since secured more than 35,000 bookings, and delivered 8,000 units to customers last month.
Since its first launch in 2007, HMIL has exported 5.16 lakh units of Chennai-built i20 cars to various markets till November 2020.
“The all-new i20 has surpassed customer expectations in India, becoming one of the highest selling models in its segment. We are delighted to mark our renewed commitment to ‘Make in India’ with the commencement of exports of the all-new i20 in the global markets,” said SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
In 2020, the company sold 98,900 units made-in-India vehicles in markets across the world.
As the country’s largest exporter of automobiles, HMIL also surpassed the 3 million vehicle export milestone earlier in 2020, exporting cars to 88 countries across five continents — South America (32 countries), North America (Mexico), Africa (28 countries), Asia-Pacific (26 countries), Europe (one country).
