Hyundai Motor India Foundation invites entries for ‘H-Social Creator’

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, a philanthropic arm of the Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Friday invited entries for participation in the globally acclaimed ‘H-Social Creator’, a Social Innovator CSR programme for Indian youth.

The H-Social Creator Programme was first instituted by Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea in 2015.

H-Social Creator will be the industry’s first Youth Contact Programme to build Social Innovators and Future Thinkers. The platform will acknowledge India’s First H-Social Creator - a Graduate or a Post Graduate student who will develop a novel idea based on any of these three categories namely Road Safety, Environment and Clean India.

The idea should have the power to create a magnanimous impact, the company said in a statement.

The winner will be announced during a ceremony to be held in November in New Delhi and the winning idea will receive a seed capital funding of Rs.15 lakh and the idea will be implemented on ground by Hyundai Motor India Foundation.

“The Social Innovation sphere in India has witnessed immense growth in the last one decade. The H-Social Creator will serve as a platform for budding catalysts of social change to be visionaries. As a socially responsible brand in India, we would like to foster new talent by providing them with right mentorship and assets to bring alive their dream cause," SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said.

The H-Social Creator will be held in five cities -- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai -- and the applications for participation will be accepted till October 23.

On Wednesday, a similar programme was launched by MG Motor India in partnership with Adobe, Cognizant, SAP, Airtel, TomTom and Unlimit. Called the MG Developer Programme & Grant for Mobility ecosystem and initiative would provide developers to build innovative mobility applications and experiences and grants ranging up to Rs.25 lakh for start-ups and innovators.

MG Motor India will provide innovators with an opportunity to secure mentorship and funding from industry leaders. Shortlisted ideas will receive specialised, high-level mentoring and networking opportunities to assist with the practical development of the solution, business plan and modelling, testing facilities and go-to-market strategy. Winning ideas will also have access to a grant, the amount of which will be decided by the jury, on a case-to-case basis.