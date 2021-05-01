Hyundai Motor India registers sale of 49,002 units in April

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported cumulative sales of 49,002 units in the domestic market in April.

Last year there were zero sales due to the lockdown.

“In these challenging times, we stand in solidarity with the nation and are continuing all efforts to support the affected. We remain committed to our customers by ensuring excellence in both products and services. While our efforts presently focus primarily on supporting the lives and livelihood of people, we have also received positive sales results in April,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said in a statement.

The company recently through its Hyundai Motor India Foundation announced roll-out of Covid-19 relief measures for most affected states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The company is deploying multiple oxygen generation plants in hospitals across States to augment supply of oxygen to critical patients. It has also set up Medicare Facilities and infrastructure to provide immediate relief to Covid-19 patients in collaboration with State government and hospitals.