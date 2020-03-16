Hyundai Motor India rolls out all-new Creta at ₹10 lakh

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), India’s second largest passenger car maker, launched the all-new Creta on Monday. The car is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹17.20 lakh (all introductory prices across India, ex-showroom).

Based on Hyundai’s new global design language of ‘sensuous sportiness’, the Creta has new features such as voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, 26 cm HD infotainment, premium interiors, paddle shifters, electric parking brake with auto-hold and a Bose premium sound system.

The company is offering five new powertrain options — new 1.5-Litre MPi Petrol (6MT/IVT), new 1.5-Litre U2 CRDi Diesel (6MT/6AT), new 1.4-Litre Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol (7DCT).

While the MPi petrol version is priced between ₹9.99 lakh and ₹16.15 lakh, the diesel U2 CRDi variant is priced at ₹9.99 lakh to ₹17.20 lakh. The Turbo version (available in two trims) is priced at ₹16.16 lakh and ₹17.20 lakh (all ex-showroom and introductory prices across India).

Technologically also, it will have more features such as the vehicle can be started or the ACs can be switched on through a smart-watch (Android or Apple watch) from anywhere, which is connected through its app.

“The all-new Creta is the result of Hyundai's Ultimate Science of human engineering to create ultimate SUV for Indian customers. It is built on a superstructure and promises an inimitable driving experience,” SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said in New Delhi at the launch. He said 2020 will be an important year for the Indian automotive industry as new norms in safety and environment-friendly emission regulations kick in, and ‘Made in India’ products will play an important role.

Successful brand

Kim said the company spent around ₹1,000 crore on design and development of the new Creta and added that there has been already bookings of 14,000 units in the last two weeks, even before the prices were announced. And, out of the total bookings, 50 per cent are of diesel variant.

The Creta is one of the most successful brands of Hyundai, and also in the segment, and has 4.67 lakh customers in the last five years in India. Hyundai has also exported 1.93 lakh Cretas from India in the last five years.

According to Tarun Garg, Director -Sales, Marketing and Service, HMIL, the Creta has helped not only expand the segment in the industry, but also contributed in growing market share of the company in the last five years.

“Launched on July 21, 2015, the Creta has contributed a lot in the overall SUV market of 7.35 lakh units in 2019. And, from 11 per cent market share in 2015 in this segment, we have gained market share to 23 per cent in 2019 in the SUV segment,” he said.