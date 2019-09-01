Hyundai Motor India total sales dip 9.54 per cent in August

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 9.54 per cent decline in total sales at 56,005 units in August.

The company had sold 61,912 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 16.58 per cent to 38,205 units as against 45,801 units in August 2018, the company added.

Exports, however, grew 10.48 per cent to 17,800 units last month as compared to 16,111 units in the year-ago period, HMIL said.

In August, the company continued to be market leader in utility vehicle segment while maintaining its market share in the overall passenger vehicles segment of around 19 per cent, HMIL National Sales Head Vikas Jain said.

“We expect the coming festive season will be a turnaround period in the market with positive customer sentiments,” Jain said.