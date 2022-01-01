Companies

Hyundai Motor reports 32 per cent decline in December sales

BL Delhi Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 01, 2022

Tarun Garg, Director- Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Ltd   -  Businessline

However, total sales grew by 22 per cent in the calendar year 2021

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Saturday registered a decline of 32 per cent in its December sales to 32,312 units as compared to 47,400 units in December 2020.

However, in the whole calendar year, the company recorded a growth of 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 5,05,033 units in 2021 as against 4,23,642 units in 2020.

“The Indian market has been evolving rapidly, with discerning new age customers making smart mobility choices that resonate with HMI’s sales growth year on year. Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of Hyundai cars to our beloved customers," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL, said.

The company also exported 1,30,380 units during the year, taking the total cumulative sales to 6,35,413 units during the year, a growth of around 22 per cent YoY as compared with 5,22,542 units in 2020 calendar year.

"We will continue to drive customer delight with the introduction of smart mobility solutions pegged on the tenets of Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability,” Garg added.

Published on January 01, 2022

sales
Hyundai Motor India
