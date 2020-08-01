Companies

Hyundai Motor reports domestic sales of 38,200 units in July

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 01, 2020 Published on August 01, 2020

India's second largest passenger car maker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Saturday reported domestic sales of 38,200 units in July, a decline of two per cent year-on-year (YoY) as compared to 39,010 units in corresponding month last year.

The company exported 3,100 units in July a decline of 83 per cent YoY as against 18,300 units in corresponding month last year.

“With the changing trend of preference for personal mobility, our consistent efforts are towards fulfilling the customer needs and meeting the market demand. With 38,200 units, July’20 domestic sales volume is 98 per cent of July’19 domestic sales volume," Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), HMIL, said.

This performance was driven by good customer demand for brands such as the all-new Creta, Venue, Verna and Elite i20.

Creta which was recently launched has received more than 55,000 units of bookings so far.

