Hyundai Motor starts bookings for Grand i10 Nios; global launch on August 20

The country’s second largest passenger vehicle maker Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has started bookings for the all-new Grand i10 Nios with a booking amount of ₹11,000, and the global launch of the car will happen from India on August 20.

This will be HMIL’s third launch of an all-new vehicle over the last four months, after the launch of its compact SUV Venue in May and the electric Kona last month.

Design theme

The overall design theme of the latest Grand i10 Nios is focussed on creating an advanced hatchback with cues from Indian architecture and inspired by nature, the company said, adding that the name ‘Nios’ means ‘More’ and depicts the persona of the ‘athletic millennial’ offering more value, more features, and more space.

“We are glad to present the all-new third generation Grand i10 Nios that blends the intrinsic beauty of the car with unique design sense, constantly changing and fulfilling our customers’ expectations,” said SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL.

He added: “With the Grand i10 Nios, we have created a new paradigm ensuring to maximise our customers’ emotional values in perfect harmony with the four elements of hyundai design identity, such as proportion, architecture, styling and technology.”

Third-generation i10

Grand i10 Ni belongs to the third generation of the ‘i10’ brand and will co-exist with Grand i10 which will further expand Hyundai’s portfolio and cater to a much wider segment of customers from urban, semi-urban and rural markets, Kim added.

The first i10 was launched in 2007 and more than 17 lakh units of the model were sold before the launch of Grand i10 in 2013. As many as 10.27 lakh units of the Grand i10 have been sold since then. So cumulatively, the company has sold more than 27.27 lakh units of brand i10 till now.