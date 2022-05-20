Hyundai Motor to launch all-new Tucson soon

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday said it is set to launch the all-new Tucson sports utility vehicle (SUV), with the fourth generation model, in the second half of this calendar year (CY). The Tucson is Hyundai’s global best-selling SUV brand, with over seven-million units sold globally since its launch in 2004

“As India’s No 1 SUV brand of CY2020 and CY2021, Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller all-new Tucson. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and all-new Tucson is set to thrill SUV buyers with intelligent technology, futuristic design, unmatched safety and smart innovations,” Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, all-new Tucson will captivate the aspirations of customers in India, he said.

The all-new Tucson is crafted to meet and exceed the aspirations of new age luxury seekers and those who actively embrace the integration of most advanced global technologies, stunning modern design and enthralling performance in their lifestyles, Kim said.

“With over 50 prestigious global accolades since 2010, Tucson stands as the most dynamic, innovative, and super performing SUV from Hyundai’s remarkable and versatile product line-up,” he added.