Hyundai Motors India launches Aura

A 'premium' experience from Vistara
The services offered by Vistara in its premium economy cabin compare well with those of more established ...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the all-new Aura compact sedan priced between Rs.5.80 lakh and Rs.9.23 lakh as an introductory ex-showroom price all across India.
It will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Cars India Amaze, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor.
“The all new Aura marks industry’s first and the most significant launch of the deacde-2020. The all new Aura conveys a modern and stunning design, offering versatile characteristics exhibiting elegant styling and bold character form to deliver a fresh interpretation of Hyundai’s signature design language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ specifically crafted for progressive Urban and Millennial customers," SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL said here at the launch.
He added that the Aura will be India’s only sedan equipped with a BS VI Diesel 1.2Litre ECOTORQ Engine.
It also comes with 1.2 Liter BS6 ECOTORQ diesel engine, Kappa 1.0 Liter BS 6 Turbo GDI Petrol, 1.2 Liter MPI BS 6 Petrol, offering superior power, performance and fuel efficiency, the company said.
On safety, the Aura is built on strong body structure with integrated 65nper cent High Strength Steel (HSS) Application that ensures light body weight with high strength. Its rigid structure is equipped with Advanced Ring Structure Application allowing increased Static & Dynamic Stiffness for Superior Safety, Low NVH and Superior Handling along with Advanced Safety System to provide the Active and Passive safety for a stress-free driving and better crash energy absorption, due to dual path structure, HMIL said.
The all-new Hyundai Aura will also provide complete peace of mind with – ‘Wonder Warranty’ with option of 3 Years/100,000 kms or 4 Years /50,000 kms or 5 Years /40,000 kms along with Road-Side Assistance, HMIL added.
