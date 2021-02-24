Hyundai names its upcoming 7-seater SUV Alcazar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednessay unveiled the name of its upcoming seven-seater premium sports utility vehicle as 'Alcazar'.
Making its global debut in India, Hyundai Alcazar will redefine driving experiences with a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics. It will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together to satiate their wanderlust, the company said.
“The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’," S S Kim, Managing Ditector and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.
Hyundai Alcazar has been developed to personify reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity. The upcoming seven-seater premium SUV will match the ambitions of sophisticated, innovative and tech savvy customers, the company added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...