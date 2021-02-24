Hyundai names its upcoming 7-seater SUV Alcazar

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednessay unveiled the name of its upcoming seven-seater premium sports utility vehicle as 'Alcazar'.

Making its global debut in India, Hyundai Alcazar will redefine driving experiences with a combination of versatility and futuristic characteristics. It will offer customers upscale mobility, be it for business travel or families travelling together to satiate their wanderlust, the company said.

“The year 2021 will add a new chapter in HMIL history, as we gear-up to enter and redefine a new segment. Hyundai Alcazar will supersede the aspirations of new age buyers and redefine existing benchmarks to ensure customer delight. As Hyundai completes 25 years in the country, we will re-emphasize our commitment to Indian customers with the global debut of Hyundai Alcazar that is ‘Made in India’ and ‘Made First for India’," S S Kim, Managing Ditector and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

Hyundai Alcazar has been developed to personify reliability and indulgence while drawing its inspiration from the royal lineage of castles and palaces, denoting grandeur, spaciousness and solidity. The upcoming seven-seater premium SUV will match the ambitions of sophisticated, innovative and tech savvy customers, the company added.