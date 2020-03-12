Hyundai opens bookings of ‘The Spirited New VERNA’

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced the commencement of bookings of ‘The Spirited New VERNA’.

It is a fully connected mid-sized sedan with over 45 connected features, the company said in a release. This BS-6 car is available in both petrol and diesel variants. Bookings are open from today.

The price of this car hasn’t been announced yet.

“VERNA has always been an ‘Ahead of the Time’ product that has exceeded all expectations of the customers’ and created new benchmarks with its strong performance. Hyundai is once again set to revolutionize the premium experience in the mid-size sedan segment through the spectacular design, outstanding features, high reliability, advanced technology and youthful performance of The Spirited New VERNA.” said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Booking can be done at any Hyundai Dealership, or online, with a booking amount of Rs. 25000.