Companies

Hyundai opens bookings of ‘The Spirited New VERNA’

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday announced the commencement of bookings of ‘The Spirited New VERNA’.

It is a fully connected mid-sized sedan with over 45 connected features, the company said in a release. This BS-6 car is available in both petrol and diesel variants. Bookings are open from today.

The price of this car hasn’t been announced yet.

“VERNA has always been an ‘Ahead of the Time’ product that has exceeded all expectations of the customers’ and created new benchmarks with its strong performance. Hyundai is once again set to revolutionize the premium experience in the mid-size sedan segment through the spectacular design, outstanding features, high reliability, advanced technology and youthful performance of The Spirited New VERNA.” said Tarun Garg, Director - Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

Booking can be done at any Hyundai Dealership, or online, with a booking amount of Rs. 25000.

Published on March 12, 2020
New launches
Hyundai Motor India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coronavirus outbreak: More price hikes coming up for TVs, refrigerators, ACs