Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has recalled 1,744 units of its electric model Ioniq 5, manufactured between July 21, 2022 and April 30 this year, due to an issue with the integrated charging control unit (ICCU), which may discharge 12V battery.

The company has informed to to the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), as part of the mandatory information on voluntary recalls. At the behest of Ministry of Heavy Industries, vehicle recall data is being uploaded in the portal by SIAM for information accessible to all stakeholders including public.

“At Hyundai Motor India, customer safety is our top priority. The Ioniq 5 recall is a proactive step to inspect and upgrade the integrated charging control unit (ICCU) in the affected vehicles at no cost to the customers. We deeply care about our customer’s safety and persistently work towards sustaining the quality of our products,” a spokesperson at HMIL said.

The company said its dedicated teams will be in touch with the recall vehicle owners and guide them through the process. “Our commitment to customer satisfaction remains a driving force for us to deliver the safest and best of products to our customers,” the spokesperson added.

This is the second such recall by the company in this calendar year. HMIL in February had recalled 7,698 units of Creta and Verna manufactured between February 13, 2023 and June 6, 2023, due to potential issue in electronic oil pump controller which may affect the performance of electronic oil pump.