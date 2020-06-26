Companies

Hyundai records over 1 lakh sales of Venue in a year

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

The Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Friday said it has sold over one lakh units of the Venue compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) since its launch last year, with over 97,400 customers in India and more than 7,400 in international markets.

“Hyundai has been at the helm of innovation in the automotive industry, introducing revolutionary products and technologies that have established new benchmarks. With Venue, we have pioneered fully connected technology for customers. Additionally, Venue has paved the way to democratise global technologies such as Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi and 7-Speed DCT for Hyundai cars in India, offering customers excitement, delight and enhanced value,” said SS Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL.

Hyundai Venue began creating new records right from its launch and became an SUV of many firsts, such as being the highest selling sub-four metre compact SUV in India (January-May), the company said. Nearly 44 per cent of Venue customers in India opt for the Kappa 1.0 l T-GDi petrol engine, with 30 per cent plus contribution from the advanced 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel BS-VI engine, it said.

Over 30,000 customers opted for variants with BlueLink connected technology, it added.

