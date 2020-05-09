Hyundai restarts Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on Day 1

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Saturday said its factory near Chennai rolled-out 200 cars on the first day of production restart on May 8.

The company has maintained 100 per cent compliance to social distancing, apart from adhering to all State & Central Government guidelines, according to a company statement. The commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy as per government’s efforts, it said.

On the retail front, the company has already announced some attractive finance schemes to woo prospective car buyers.