Companies

Hyundai restarts Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on Day 1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 09, 2020 Published on May 09, 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Saturday said its factory near Chennai rolled-out 200 cars on the first day of production restart on May 8.

The company has maintained 100 per cent compliance to social distancing, apart from adhering to all State & Central Government guidelines, according to a company statement. The commencement of manufacturing operations is aimed at boosting economic activities and striving to bring back normalcy as per government’s efforts, it said.

On the retail front, the company has already announced some attractive finance schemes to woo prospective car buyers.

Published on May 09, 2020
coronavirus
Hyundai Motor India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
E-healthcare platform Medlife goes multilingual to deepen its reach