Hyundai reveals the first look of new 2019 Elantra premium sedan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 25, 2019 Published on September 25, 2019

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), country's second-largest passenger car maker and largest exporter on Wednesday unveiled the first look of new 2019 Elantra premium sedan.

The bookings of the new Elantra opens today, and the national launch is scheduled on October 3, the company said.

The new 2019 Elantra design projects a sportier, futuristic and even more progressive image.

"The front of the new 2019 Elantra with ‘Hexagonal Grille’ reflects the strong expression of a premium sedan. The comprehensive design expresses personality through its refined proportions, and the modern Hyundai look with its striking presence offers the customers a full design value including functionality and aesthetics," the company said in a statement.

The all-new Elantra will be competing with the likes of Toyota Corolla Altis and Honda Civic.

