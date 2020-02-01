Companies

Hyundai sales dip 3% in January

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Saturday reported a 3.37 per cent decline in total sales at 52,002 units in January.

The company had sold 53,813 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement. Domestic sales were down 8.3 per cent to 42,002 units as against 45,803 units in January 2019, the company added.

The company also said that it has commenced bookings for BSVI versions of Elite i20, Venue and Grand i10. Hyundai has already initiated sale of BSVI compliant Nios, Elantra, Santro and the newly launched Aura compact sedan.

Published on February 01, 2020
Hyundai Motor India
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Motors sales drop 18% in January