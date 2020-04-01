Companies

Hyundai sales fall 47 per cent in March

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 01, 2020 Published on April 01, 2020

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 47.21 per cent decline in total sales at 32 279 units in March.

The company had sold 61,150 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 40.69 per cent to 26,300 units as against 44,350 units in March 2019, the company added.

Similarly, exports last month were down 64.41 per cent to 5,979 units as compared with 16,800 units in March 2019.

