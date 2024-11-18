Shares of Hyundai Motor Company fell by 3.15 per cent to ₹1,710.05 on Monday on the BSE. Last week, the company said it had witnessed a 15.5 per cent year-on-year drop in profit after tax (PAT) for the September 2024 quarter.

The company had said it was increasing its focus on CNG vehicles, driven by strong demand in both urban and rural markets. To capitalise on this trend, Hyundai said it planned to expand its production of CNG models. Currently, the automaker offers CNG variants in three models: the Grand i10 NIOS, AURA, and EXTER.

CNG and EV vehicles together made up 12 per cent of total volumes, up marginally from 11 per cent last year, with CNG demand rising due to dual-cylinder technology innovations.

The company’s total income from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,687 crore.