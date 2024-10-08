A consortium of nine companies, spearheaded by South Korea’s Hyundai Steel, has announced significant investments in the Talegaon Dabhade industrial zone in Pune district.
Hyundai Steel’s project, currently under construction, is slated to become operational by June of next year, marking a major step in the region’s industrial development.
Joining Hyundai Steel in this initiative are prominent companies such as Sungwoo Hi-Tech, NVH India, PHA India, Komos Automotive, Doowon Automotive, Paracoat Products, Movemax System, and Pure All Logistics.
RMK Spaces has provided 70 acres of land for these projects, with the official land transfer ceremony held on Friday.
The event was attended by RMK Spaces Executive Directors Ranjit Kakade and Ramdas Kakade, along with Hyundai Steel India CFO Dong Seob Lee and representatives from the partnering companies.
These companies would collectively invest ₹2,260 crore, which is expected to generate approximately 2,640 jobs in the region.
The industrial projects will be established in areas such as Mangrul, Navlakha Umbre, Badalwadi, and Karanjvihire, with production set to commence within the next six months. This influx of investment is likely to attract further industrial developments to the Talegaon Dabhade area.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.