A consortium of nine companies, spearheaded by South Korea’s Hyundai Steel, has announced significant investments in the Talegaon Dabhade industrial zone in Pune district.

Hyundai Steel’s project, currently under construction, is slated to become operational by June of next year, marking a major step in the region’s industrial development.

Joining Hyundai Steel in this initiative are prominent companies such as Sungwoo Hi-Tech, NVH India, PHA India, Komos Automotive, Doowon Automotive, Paracoat Products, Movemax System, and Pure All Logistics.

RMK Spaces has provided 70 acres of land for these projects, with the official land transfer ceremony held on Friday.

The event was attended by RMK Spaces Executive Directors Ranjit Kakade and Ramdas Kakade, along with Hyundai Steel India CFO Dong Seob Lee and representatives from the partnering companies.

These companies would collectively invest ₹2,260 crore, which is expected to generate approximately 2,640 jobs in the region.

The industrial projects will be established in areas such as Mangrul, Navlakha Umbre, Badalwadi, and Karanjvihire, with production set to commence within the next six months. This influx of investment is likely to attract further industrial developments to the Talegaon Dabhade area.

