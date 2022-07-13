Hyundai targets Creta, Verna customers for new Tucson

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Wednesday said that the all-new Tucson sports utility vehicle (SUV) will complete the range of its offerings in the SUV segment and that its target customers would be the existing Creta and Verna owners wanting to upgrade their cars.

“Continuing with the strength that we have displayed over SUVs in the last few years, this will really complete the range. More importantly, because of the 1.2 million (12 lakh) Vernas and Cretas that we have sold in the market, those customers want to upgrade to the Hyundai family only. For our existing Tucson, 68 per cent of buyers are Hyundai’s existing customers,” Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service), HMIL told BusinessLine.

First vehicle from Hyundai

Garg said the fourth generation Tucson will be the first vehicle with an advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) from the HMIL stable, apart from many other new features to be introduced in the vehicle.

He informed that Hyundai has sold 4.85 lakh units of the SUV globally last year including India, and since the first generation launch in 2004, it has sold 70 lakh units worldwide. The Tucson was also the best selling vehicle from Hyundai’s entire range of vehicles globally, in 2021.

The premium SUV segment in India, Garg said that currently it stands at around 40,000 units a year and it is likely to grow by around 22 per cent CAGR to touch 55,000 units by 2025.

“As the Indian automotive market continues to evolve, we are witnessing high customer traction for premium Hyundai SUVs, and the time for the next generation of lavish mobility experiences is now. The all-new Tucson has been developed to exude an innovative yet futuristic appeal while also reflecting Hyundai’s premium and upscale identity,” Unsoo Kim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HMIL, said.

He added that the all-new Tucson will offer customers a space where luxury and technology organically intersect.

It will come with petrol (2-litre) and diesel (2-litre) powertrains, mated with six and eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively. The petrol and diesel trims generate an output of 156 PS and 186 PS of power, respectively.