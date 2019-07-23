Hyundai to hike prices by up to ₹ 9,200 from August

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Tuesday said it will hike its vehicle prices by up to ₹ 9,200 from August 1 to offset increased input costs.

The new prices will be effective from August 1, across all models, HMIL said in a statement.

The input (raw material) costs have gone up due to new enhanced safety regulations in cars by the government, it said.

The South Korean car maker’s India product portfolio comprises 10 car models across segments, including Santro, Grand i10, Xcent, Verna, Creta and Tucson, among others.