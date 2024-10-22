Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair, Euisun Chung met PM Narendra Modi and invited him to the opening of the Hyundai plant in Pune, Maharashtra

“This will be a game changing investment for HMIL. We are grateful to the Govt. of India and Govt. of Maharashtra for their support in all aspects relating to this plant” Hyundai India wrote on X. It added, HMIL will continue to be a key player of the “Make in India” initiative. As India marches toward its “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision, Hyundai will stand as a trusted partner in this meaningful journey.

Chung discussed on subjects related to the future of mobility. Due to India’s diverse market and reformist approach, Hyundai attaches great priority to working closely with India.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on social media, “ Hyundai’s upcoming plant in Pune is a milestone in Maharashtra’s industrial journey and India’s mobility revolution propelling us toward the vision of 1 trillion economy in Maharashtra.”

“Grateful and a big Thank You to Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for his visionary leadership and constant encouragement. Together, we accelerate towards a ‘Make In India’ at the forefront of our progress towards ‘Viksit Bharat 2047.’ Welcome to Maharashtra, dear @HyundaiIndia”