South Korean automotive major Hyundai has announced that it would set up a large Mega Test Centre in Telangana. The company would establish the centre through its Indian arm Hyundai Motor India Engineering Pvt Ltd. (HMIE). The centre will have an automative test track facility and a test car manufacturing facility (including electric vehicles).

The decision was announced during an interaction between Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Hundai officials in Seol on Monday. The Chief Minister, accompanied by IT and Industries Minister, is on a four-day visit to South Korea to attract investments into the State.

“The Mega Test Center is likely to attract other affiliates and suppliers to set up their facilities in the vicinity. This will help create both direct and indirect employment opportunities in the State,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

“Moreover, HMIE is expanding its engineering centre in Hyderabad. This will add more jobs,” it said.

“India is a very important market, and we are committed to developing benchmark setting products and technologies for Indian customers,” a company official said.