Hyundai to unveil the all-new Hyundai Aura in India; Here’s what customers should expect from the premium sedan

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
Hyundai is all set to launch its all-new premium sub-compact sedan, the Hyundai Aura, in India today, January 21.
The sedan will replace the second-generation Hyundai Xcent as the company’s premium sedan model and will compete against already established sedans in the market including Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Aspire.
The Hyundai Aura is the first sedan to get a BS6-compliant Kappa 1 l BS-6 T-GDI Petrol and 1.2 l BS-6 ECOTORQ Diesel engine.
The car will come with chrome door handles outside with eco coating as well as an emergency stop signal and a projector fog lamp for safety. It is equipped with an air curtain and noise isolation and enhanced sealing system, which reduces cabin noise for maximum comfort.
As for the interior, the car has leather-wrapped gear knob, bronze coloured inserts for the cabin and a digital rearview monitor which will project a rearview display on the screen while driving forward. Apart from this, the car will be tech-savvy with a fully-digital instrument cluster including a 5.3 digital speedometer and multi-information display. The steering is also fitted with higher capacity motor for speedier response and better feedback.
Hyundai Aura will also have an in-car infotainment system, complete with 8.0 touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto & Apple Car Play), a 3. Arkamys Premium Sound system, an iBlue Audio remote smartphone app for controls as well as USB and wireless charging.
The Hyundai Aura made its debut in December 2019 and it shares the same platform used by the Grand i10 Nios.
The car will be priced between ₹6-9 lakh (ex-showroom), according to reports. Customers can also calculate the equated monthly instalment (EMI) from Hyundai’s website, based on the model, colour and dealership of their choice.
The Hyundai Aura comes with a ‘Wonder Warranty’ with different options, i.e. 3 years/100,000 km or 4 years/50,000 km or 5 years/40,000 km, along with road-side assistance.
Hyundai will live stream the unveiling of the Hyundai Aura on its social media accounts, including Twitter from 12 pm IST.
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
PayU, a fintech company that provides payment technology for online merchants, has acquired a controlling ...
Orios Venture invests in start-ups in the B2B and B2C space and in software
Alteria Capital looks for enterprise value before writing those large cheques
From type of cover to death and maturity benefits, and investment strategy, the product offers a gamut of ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Point-of-sale (PoS) insurance is a ‘simple’ insurance product whose benefits are predefined and disclosed at ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...