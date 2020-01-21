Hyundai to unveil the all-new Hyundai Aura in India; Here’s what customers should expect from the premium sedan

Hyundai is all set to launch its all-new premium sub-compact sedan, the Hyundai Aura, in India today, January 21.

The sedan will replace the second-generation Hyundai Xcent as the company’s premium sedan model and will compete against already established sedans in the market including Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Aspire.

Features and specs

The Hyundai Aura is the first sedan to get a BS6-compliant Kappa 1 l BS-6 T-GDI Petrol and 1.2 l BS-6 ECOTORQ Diesel engine.

The car will come with chrome door handles outside with eco coating as well as an emergency stop signal and a projector fog lamp for safety. It is equipped with an air curtain and noise isolation and enhanced sealing system, which reduces cabin noise for maximum comfort.

As for the interior, the car has leather-wrapped gear knob, bronze coloured inserts for the cabin and a digital rearview monitor which will project a rearview display on the screen while driving forward. Apart from this, the car will be tech-savvy with a fully-digital instrument cluster including a 5.3 digital speedometer and multi-information display. The steering is also fitted with higher capacity motor for speedier response and better feedback.

Hyundai Aura will also have an in-car infotainment system, complete with 8.0 touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity (Android Auto & Apple Car Play), a 3. Arkamys Premium Sound system, an iBlue Audio remote smartphone app for controls as well as USB and wireless charging.

The Hyundai Aura made its debut in December 2019 and it shares the same platform used by the Grand i10 Nios.

Price

The car will be priced between ₹6-9 lakh (ex-showroom), according to reports. Customers can also calculate the equated monthly instalment (EMI) from Hyundai’s website, based on the model, colour and dealership of their choice.

The Hyundai Aura comes with a ‘Wonder Warranty’ with different options, i.e. 3 years/100,000 km or 4 years/50,000 km or 5 years/40,000 km, along with road-side assistance.

Hyundai will live stream the unveiling of the Hyundai Aura on its social media accounts, including Twitter from 12 pm IST.