Hyundai unveils new Tucson to up its ante in the premium SUV segment

Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India’s second-largest car brand, unveiled its new 2020 Tucson at the Auto Expo 2020, to further strengthen its position in the Indian SUV market.

“With over 6.5 million customers worldwide, Tucson is among the best-selling SUVs across the world. The new Tucson has been built on the key pillars of premium and bold styling, dominant performance, smart technology and comfort along with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety. It will offer many best-in-segment offerings, including the highest torque in diesel engines, said SS Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, while unveiling the new Tucson.

The New 2020 Tucson is powered by 2.0 litre petrol and diesel BS-VI engines, which promise best-in-segment power (185PS) and torque of 40.8 kgm. Further, the Petrol Engine delivers 152 PS Power and 19.6 kgm (kilogram-metre) torque.

HMIL registered a CAGR of 22 per cent in the SUV segment, which is growing in India, between 2016-2019, with a line-up that includes the Creta, Tucson and Venue.

The company also achieved a leadership position in the Indian SUV market during the second half of 2019 with a sales volume of 1.71 lakh units, mainly supported by the Creta and the new compact SUV Venue.

Tarun Garg, HMIL Director – Sales & Marketing, said that in the high-end SUV market, there is a growing preference for 5-seater SUVs and it is expected to command a 42 per cent share by the end of this calendar year. The new Tucson is expected to help the company target customers preferring a premium 5-seater SUV.

Online platform

Kim said Hyundai Motor India’s online car sales platform Click to Buy, launched on January 17, has added 100 dealerships to the list from 8 dealers in Delhi NCR. “By the first week of March, all our dealership across India will have this facility,” he added.

At the Auto Expo, Hyundai is showcasing 13 new cars, future-ready technologies and concepts under the theme ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’ with three core pillars — clean mobility, connected mobility and freedom in mobility.