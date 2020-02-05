Hyundai unveils new Tucson to up its ante in the premium SUV segment

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Hyundai Motor India Ltd, India’s second-largest car brand, unveiled its new 2020 Tucson at the Auto Expo 2020, to further strengthen its position in the Indian SUV market.
“With over 6.5 million customers worldwide, Tucson is among the best-selling SUVs across the world. The new Tucson has been built on the key pillars of premium and bold styling, dominant performance, smart technology and comfort along with enhanced connectivity and advanced safety. It will offer many best-in-segment offerings, including the highest torque in diesel engines, said SS Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, while unveiling the new Tucson.
The New 2020 Tucson is powered by 2.0 litre petrol and diesel BS-VI engines, which promise best-in-segment power (185PS) and torque of 40.8 kgm. Further, the Petrol Engine delivers 152 PS Power and 19.6 kgm (kilogram-metre) torque.
HMIL registered a CAGR of 22 per cent in the SUV segment, which is growing in India, between 2016-2019, with a line-up that includes the Creta, Tucson and Venue.
The company also achieved a leadership position in the Indian SUV market during the second half of 2019 with a sales volume of 1.71 lakh units, mainly supported by the Creta and the new compact SUV Venue.
Tarun Garg, HMIL Director – Sales & Marketing, said that in the high-end SUV market, there is a growing preference for 5-seater SUVs and it is expected to command a 42 per cent share by the end of this calendar year. The new Tucson is expected to help the company target customers preferring a premium 5-seater SUV.
Kim said Hyundai Motor India’s online car sales platform Click to Buy, launched on January 17, has added 100 dealerships to the list from 8 dealers in Delhi NCR. “By the first week of March, all our dealership across India will have this facility,” he added.
At the Auto Expo, Hyundai is showcasing 13 new cars, future-ready technologies and concepts under the theme ‘Freedom in Future Mobility’ with three core pillars — clean mobility, connected mobility and freedom in mobility.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...