Hyundai Venue reaches milestone of 50,000 bookings in 60 days

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said it has clocked new milestone for recently launched Venue connected SUV with fastest ever 50,000 booking within sixty days of its launch on Tuesday .

The company has already delivered 18,000 units of the vehicle so far, it said.

”We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total VENUE delivered so far, over 55% of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35% of customers have preferred the Hyundai’s in house Best in Segment -DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology," Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, HMIL, said.

“Our SUV market share is 21 per cent with the combined sales of Venue, Creta and Tucson,” he added.

The newly launched Hyundai Venue has been designed to exceed the rising aspirations of today’s iGen and millennial customers, the company said.