Hyundai's Chennai factory continues to drive automaker's global exports growth

South Korean automaker Hyundai indicated that with world class manufacturing capabilities, its Chennai factory continues to play a major role in boosting the automaker’s global exports.

Amid slow down in the Indian market, Hyundai’s car exports from India continue to grow in double digits. During the first 5-month period of this fiscal, Hyundai’s exports from India grew 20 per cent at 86,300 units compared with 71,465 units, according to a company statement.

“Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) plays a key strategic role in Hyundai Motor Company’s (HMC) global export plans for the world markets. Export has always been a prime focus for HMIL since inception and our World-class ‘Made in India’ ‘Made for the World’ products have won the hearts of the customers in more than 91 countries,” S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said during company’s Strategic International Partners Meet 2019.

International Partners Meet

The company hosted the International Partners Meet in New Delhi and about 60 partners joined the two day event which included a track day at Buddh International F1 Circuit (BIC).

“Our 60 global partners joined us to experience the latest product line-up, the Venue, Grand i10 NIOS, Atos (Santro in India) at the BIC race track. All the three benchmark products received overwhelming response, strong appreciation and long-term commitment from our international partners for their respective markets,” he said.

“HMIL has been producing world class products from its factory in Chennai and I am happy to share that our customers are very happy with quality & durability of Made in India cars. We are proud to collaborate with HMIL for this journey of togetherness and planning to launch Atos & Venue in South Africa in December this year,” Stanley Anderson, Director, HASA ( Hyundai distributor in South African market said.

Partners from South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Vietnam, Chile, Peru, Columbia and many others participated in the Meet and many new markets like Ethiopia, Zambia and Ghana were also explored for Atos export.