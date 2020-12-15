I-T search detects ₹700-cr income concealment by Chettinad Group

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The Income-Tax Department has detected concealment of income to the tune of ₹700 crore from a leading city-based business group during searches held on December 9. Though the department did not disclose the group’s name in its press release, searches were held that day at the Chettinad Group’s 60 premises across Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Mumbai, Coimbatore, and in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
The press release said unaccounted cash of ₹23 crore from various locations was seized. Foreign assets of ₹110 crore in the form of fixed deposits were also found during the search. This was not disclosed in the group’s I-T return, and will attract action under the Black Money Act.
Inflation of expenditure to take out and also reduce profits, receipts not accounted fully, and bogus claim of depreciation amounting to ₹453 crore were also identified. There are indications of capitation fee receipts for medical admissions to postgraduate programmes, the release said.
During the search, details of the actual financial transaction between the searched group and another group for the sale of three infrastructure facilities at various ports were found.
Complex financial arrangements creating bogus liabilities from their own concerns were also seen to be made, ostensibly, to reduce the capital gains arising out of this transfer. Capital gains amounting to around ₹280 crore have been arrived at.
Similarly, huge capital introduction through a web of bogus inter-corporate transactions within the group is also under the scanner.
A large number of lockers belonging to the group have been identified, which will be opened in due course. The search has been temporarily concluded and investigations into the findings are in progress, the release said.
Meanwhile, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, a subsidiary of Chettinad Cement Corporation Pvt Ltd, in a communication to the BSE on December 11, said the I-T Department had carried out a search at its registered office in Mumbai, Corporate Office in Hyderabad and factory at Chintalapalem (village), Suryapet district, Telangana, under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, from December 9 to December 11, 2020.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
I am 34-year-old, single, male, earning ₹30,000 per month. I don’t have term insurance . I searched some term ...
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...