I-T searches at premises of Bharat Hotels, Cargo Motors Group

The Income Tax Department has launched searches at multiple locations of the Bharat Hotels Ltd group and a leading automobile dealer in connection with a tax evasion probe, officials said on Monday.

They said about eight premises linked to Bharat Hotels CMD, Jytosna Suri, and promoters of Cargo Motors, dealers of Tata vehicles, are being searched in and around the national Capital.

The Bharat Hotels group owns the Lalit Group of hotels in the country. The searches, they said, were launched late on Sunday and are related to a tax evasion probe being conducted by the department. Details of the action are awaited.

Published on January 20, 2020
