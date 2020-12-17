I-T seizes ₹21 crore of unaccounted cash from Erode-based firm

The Income Tax department has detected ₹700 crore of unaccounted income and a seizure of ₹21 crore of unaccounted cash from a search on December 14, in a group case from Erode in Tamil Nadu. The search covered 15 premises in Erode and Chennai, said a press release from CBDT.

The group is a leading civil contractor for government works, specialised in erecting 'seawave breaks' along the coastlines and diversified into bus transport, running marriage halls, and food masala business.

The department seized of ₹21 crore of unaccounted cash. It was found that the group indulged in inflation of purchases and other work contract expenses. Such inflated payments made to the suppliers and subcontractors are received back in cash regularly.

The unaccounted income thus generated was around ₹700 crore, which is ploughed back into real estate investments and business expansion. Out of this, the assessee has admitted to having undisclosed income of ₹150 crore, so far.

Overall, there was a detection of ₹700 crore of unaccounted income and a seizure of ₹21 crore of unaccounted cash as a result of this search. Further investigations are in progress, the release said.