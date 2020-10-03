Companies

IACC presents lifetime achievement award to Ratan Tata

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 03, 2020 Published on October 03, 2020

File photo of Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata   -  PTI

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) has bestowed a lifetime achievement award to Indian business icon Ratan Tata.

The IACC leadership bestowed the IACC Lifetime and Global Excellence Awards to Tata at a closed-door meeting, owing to ongoing pandemic.

"We believe Mr Tata was the first Indian to recognise and tap the potential of the US market. Under his leadership, the TATA group had transformed into the largest Indian employer in the USA in a matter of three decades", said Naushad Panjwani, Regional President, West India Council, IACC.

