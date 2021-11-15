IBM Consulting opens new facility in Hyderabad

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
IBM Consulting has opened a new facility here to offer business process operations (BPO) services.
The new facility will focus on BPO in different domains such as finance and accounts, procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting, and risk and compliance. IBM said the new facility will help clients achieve their digital transformation goals.
“It will deliver a unified user experience and business value for organisations with the use of agile methodologies, advanced process mining and intelligent workflows,” an IBM statement said.
The new facility will also have dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation and drive meaningful, lasting transformation. “The facility ensures resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as a backup site for BPO centres in Chennai and Bengaluru,” it said.
The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in AI and platform offerings to reimagine intelligent workflows in client operations.
“We will combine our deep industry domain expertise with world-class skills and diversity of talent of Telangana, as we witness significant growth in our BPO portfolio globally,” said Tony Menezes, Global Managing Partner – Business Process Operations, IBM Consulting.

