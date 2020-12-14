IBM’s P-Tech platform to train 30,000 students in Telangana

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Technology and consulting firm IBM will offer its Open P-Tech platform, a free digital education platform focused on emerging technologies, to over 30,000 students in Telangana.
The firm has signed an agreement with Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge (TASK), a State Government-promoted skill development institute, in this regard.
Under the agreement, IBM would offer curated online courses for the State’s students to help them improve their professional skills. Over 30,000 students in various engineering and polytechnic colleges will get access to the courses over a period of one year.
“Apart from providing access to the courses, IBM and its training partners will also train college teachers in using the platform, so that they can guide their students and help on-board them onto the platform,” said Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer of TASK. IBM will offer its entire catalogue of Open P-TECH courses in emerging technologies like cyber security, blockchain, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud and Internet of Things.
“Students who are trained in these new technologies will find good job prospects,” Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Department of IT and Industries (Government of Telangana), said.
“With Open P-TECH, students learn to leverage their digital, emerging technology and professional skills to improve their employability,” Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, said.
The Open P-TECH platform was launched in India in March 2020. It equips learners and educators with foundational technology competencies along with workplace skills. Courses on softs skills and problem-solving skills too are offered on the platform.
