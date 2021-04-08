IBS Soft to be launch partner for US-based airline

Waltzing Matilda Aviation (WMA), a Boston, US-based FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Part 135 charter operator, has chosen IBS Software, a leading Kerala-grown SaaS solutions provider to the travel industry globally, as strategic launch partner for a new airline starting operations in October this year.

A Part 135 operator provides commercial, non-scheduled aircraft operations such as private air charter and air taxi flights. WMA will launch Connect Airlines linking Toronto Billy Bishop City Airport with airports in the North-East and the Mid-West in the US, a spokesperson said here.

WMA owns and operates both its own aircraft as well as managed aircraft. IBS’s SaaS model fully supports the needs of the start-up airline minimising fixed costs. Connect will use the Q400 turboprop and serve the interests of day-trip business travellers flying into the island Billy Bishop airport, Toronto.

‘Valuable alternative to travellers’

Subject to regulatory approvals, the airline will provide a ‘valuable alternative’ to business travellers as they start to fly between the US and Canada again. The spokesperson quoted John Thomas, CEO, as saying that WMA is passionate about how aviation brings people, cultures and business together.

“We are committed to delivering the world’s most rewarding premium travel experience with safety, service, convenience and reliability, especially in these challenging times,” he said. The last year has shown that airlines need to be lean, agile and digital-first, he added.

“Not only is this important as the industry recovers but passengers are also demanding it. Travellers want a seamless digital experience which is why we partnered with IBS Software. We can manage the airline on a single integrated platform, meaning we have more time for customers, rather than IT headaches.”

‘Airline-in-a-box’ solution

In fact, Connect Airlines will be the launch airline for IBS Software’s ‘Airline-in-a-box’ set of solutions, enabling them to manage the airline on a single integrated platform, with a simultaneous and seamless implementation and integrated sources of data, the spokesperson said.

The solution includes: iFly Res, a next-generation, customer-centric passenger service solution; the first NDC (New Distribution Capability) natively compliant solution in the market with advanced ancillary management capabilities and iFlight Lite, an integrated fleet and crew operations platform to enable the airline to run efficiently from the beginning.

There is also iFlight MRO, a maintenance and engineering software solution that provides the foundation to implement business process to control overall maintenance costs. IBS Software will also build and host Connect’s website and mobile app and serve the needs of the connected business traveler.

‘Bucks industry trend’

Jitendra Sindhwani, President and Head, Aviation Business at IBS Software, said that Connect Airlines bucks an industry-wide trend. Theirs is a testament to the growing confidence in the aviation industry recovery. “Our integrated set of solutions will support its commercial and operational business.”

This includes reservations, fleet and crew operations, maintenance, the website and mobile application. “We are able to provide all the technology to enable the airline to start flying. We are thrilled to welcome Connect Airlines to the IBS Software family and look forward to our long-term partnership with WMA.”