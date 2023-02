The CA Institute has a new President in Aniket Sunil Talati.

The Central Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also elected Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal as the Vice President of the institute for 2023-24.

Aniket Sunil Talati

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal

Talati is currently the Director of ICAI Accounting Research Foundation (ICAI ARF), Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals of India (IIIPI) and Extensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) India.

