ICFAI Group’s Director of Branding & Communications, Sudhakar Rao, has been recognised as one of the “Marketing Mavericks 2024” by Dun & Bradstreet.
The prestigious accolade celebrates marketing leaders who have demonstrated exceptional achievements and made significant contributions to the industry.
“Heartiest congratulations on being selected among the Dun & Bradstreet Marketing Mavericks 2024. Your innovative marketing campaigns, ground breaking strategies, and unwavering dedication to excellence have made a significant impact on the industry.”
“You have demonstrated a true maverick spirit, challenged the status quo, and pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in marketing,’‘ Vipul Oberoi, Director – Marketing, CSR & Learning Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet said in his congratulatory message to Rao.
Upon receiving the award, Sudhakar Rao shared his thoughts: “It is with immense joy and gratitude that I accept this prestigious recognition from Dun & Bradstreet. Being named a Marketing Maverick is a validation of my belief that marketing, especially in the education sector, is about more than just driving results – it’s about making a meaningful difference.
