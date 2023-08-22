ICRA Analytics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICRA, has collaborated with Bloomberg to make its domestic bond valuation data (for the Indian debt market) accessible through the Bloomberg Terminal. The data covers end-of-day valuation of Central Government and State Government securities, corporate bonds, commercial papers, and certificate of deposits across tenors.

As part of the collaboration, Bloomberg terminal users can now get access to descriptions/ details of the instrument, issuer info, identifiers and valuation. Users can also run yield-and-spread analysis, plot graphs, run relative value analysis, hedge analysis, and carry out horizon and scenario analysis.

Ashwini Kumar, Head Market Data, ICRA Analytics, said the collaboration will allow Bloomberg users to access ICRA Analytics data on the terminal.