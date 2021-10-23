Companies

ICRA Board appoints Ramnath Krishnan as MD & CEO

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 23, 2021

He will drive ICRA’s business strategy and augment its organisational capabilities in his new role

The board of ICRA on Saturday announced the appointment of Ramnath Krishnan as the company’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.

Krishnan, who will assume his new position with immediate effect, was earlier President – Ratings and Chief Rating Officer at ICRA. He joined the credit rating agency in 2020.

Krishnan succeeds N Sivaraman, who stepped down from the position of MD & CEO on October 22 for personal reasons, ICRA said in a statement.

In his new role, he will drive ICRA’s business strategy and augment its organisational capabilities among others, it added.

