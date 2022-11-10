Start-up incubator, iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) showcased electric vehicle (EV) innovation and solutions from 40 innovators from across the country.

At the flagship bootcamp of largest EV innovation challenge, EVangelise 2022, the incubator has received 38 per cent more EV innovation applications this year.

The 5-day Bootcamp is being held between November 7–11 to address the challenges in the EV industry from battery safety to EV infrastructure.

iCreate informed that its EVangelise ’22 has received 1,160 applications from 23 states and UTs. Out of the 40 participating teams, 20 will move forward to intensive testing and development ahead of the final pitching round and finale to be held on December 19 and 20.

The bootcamp also saw participation from top industry players, including Sona Comstar, Mahindra Logistics, Joy e bike, Svitch Bike, Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd, TUV Rheinland, Mathworks, Inevitable Electronics Pvt Ltd., BGAUSS, etc. for exploring synergies.

Avinash Punekar, CEO of iCreate, said, “EVangelise ’22 leverages the model to accelerate India’s journey in developing sustainable transportation solutions by harnessing the potential of EV innovators in the industry. Over 1,100 applications for the event is a testament to the innovation potential of India to solve real-world problems through the lens of cost-effectiveness and domestic viability.”

One of the goals of EVangelise is to establish partnerships among early-stage startups, students, institutions, and EV enthusiasts with the Indian manufacturing industry.

Such synergies allow access to mentorship, market needs, and investment opportunities that are critical for innovations to scale. The top three winners will receive cash awards of ₹10 lakh, ₹7.5 lakh, and ₹5 lakh, and up to ₹1.5 crore in incubation support.

Also, three selected teams in each category will receive consolation prizes of ₹3 lakh, a statement added.

